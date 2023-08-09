Spc. Nicholas Torresmith (left), from Jacksonville, North Carolina, a competitor representing 1st Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry Regiment, Joint Readiness Training Center, competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition, participates in cold and hot load training with instructors from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) on Aug. 13, 2023, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The training involved the competitors entering and exiting the helicopter while the aircraft is not in operation and while it is operational, to prepare for the helocast event later in the competition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2023 Date Posted: 08.13.2023 19:31 Photo ID: 7969021 VIRIN: 230813-A-RM492-6981 Resolution: 4444x3021 Size: 561.62 KB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 3 [Image 14 of 14], by PFC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.