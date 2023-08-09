Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 3 [Image 12 of 14]

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 3

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Spc. Nicholas Torresmith (left), from Jacksonville, North Carolina, a competitor representing 1st Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry Regiment, Joint Readiness Training Center, competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition, participates in cold and hot load training with instructors from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) on Aug. 13, 2023, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The training involved the competitors entering and exiting the helicopter while the aircraft is not in operation and while it is operational, to prepare for the helocast event later in the competition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.13.2023 19:31
    Photo ID: 7969021
    VIRIN: 230813-A-RM492-6981
    Resolution: 4444x3021
    Size: 561.62 KB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 3 [Image 14 of 14], by PFC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 3
    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 3
    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 3
    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 3
    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 3
    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 3
    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 3
    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 3
    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 3
    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 3
    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 3
    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 3
    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 3
    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FORSCOMBSC23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT