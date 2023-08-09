Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen Volunteer for State Mission [Image 3 of 3]

    Airmen Volunteer for State Mission

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 157th Air Refueling Wing work the last shift of the Department of Corrections Mission at the New Hampshire State Prison July 12, 2023 in Concord, New Hampshire. The Guardsmen worked in control towers for three months and oversaw the safety of 1,400 inmates and prison guards, reported medical emergencies, and identified contraband. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

