Airmen from the 157th Air Refueling Wing work the last shift of the Department of Corrections Mission at the New Hampshire State Prison July 12, 2023 in Concord, New Hampshire. The Guardsmen worked in control towers for three months and oversaw the safety of 1,400 inmates and prison guards, reported medical emergencies, and identified contraband. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2023 Date Posted: 08.13.2023 16:53 Photo ID: 7969007 VIRIN: 230626-Z-TW741-1001 Resolution: 5030x4024 Size: 2.15 MB Location: CONCORD, NH, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen Volunteer for State Mission [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.