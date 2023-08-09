Airmen from the 157th Air Refueling Wing work the last shift of the Department of Corrections Mission at the New Hampshire State Prison July 12, 2023 in Concord, New Hampshire. The Guardsmen worked in control towers for three months and oversaw the safety of 1,400 inmates and prison guards, reported medical emergencies, and identified contraband. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2023 16:53
|Photo ID:
|7969007
|VIRIN:
|230626-Z-TW741-1001
|Resolution:
|5030x4024
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|CONCORD, NH, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen Volunteer for State Mission [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New Hampshire Airmen Volunteer for State Mission
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT