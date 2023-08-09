Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen Volunteer for Department of Corrections Mission [Image 1 of 3]

    Airmen Volunteer for Department of Corrections Mission

    NH, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Nelson Perron, 157th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Robert Holt, the senior enlisted leader for the 157th Maintenance Group, recognize Airman 1st Class Ethan Roberts, a defender with the 157th Security Forces Squadron, for his support during a 90-day state mission Aug. 13, 2023 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The Airmen were the eyes and ears in the control towers, overlooking the safety of prison guards and 1,400 inmates of the Men's State Prison in Concord, N.H. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    Air National Guard
    Air Force
    157th Air Refueling Wing

