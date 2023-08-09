Col. Nelson Perron, 157th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Robert Holt, the senior enlisted leader for the 157th Maintenance Group, recognize Airman 1st Class Ethan Roberts, a defender with the 157th Security Forces Squadron, for his support during a 90-day state mission Aug. 13, 2023 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The Airmen were the eyes and ears in the control towers, overlooking the safety of prison guards and 1,400 inmates of the Men's State Prison in Concord, N.H. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2023 Date Posted: 08.13.2023 16:53 Photo ID: 7969002 VIRIN: 230813-Z-TW741-1002 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.64 MB Location: NH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen Volunteer for Department of Corrections Mission [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.