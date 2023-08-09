Date Taken: 08.13.2023 Date Posted: 08.13.2023 16:31 Photo ID: 7968989 VIRIN: 230813-O-AB413-8664 Resolution: 3264x1836 Size: 1.68 MB Location: MAUI, HI, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The First of 32 Generators Arrive at the FEMA Staging Area in Maui [Image 2 of 2], by Dominick Del Vecchio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.