    The First of 32 Generators Arrive at the FEMA Staging Area in Maui [Image 1 of 2]

    The First of 32 Generators Arrive at the FEMA Staging Area in Maui

    MAUI, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2023

    Photo by Joshua DuFrane 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Maui, Hawaii (Aug. 13, 2023) - The first of 32 generators arrive at the FEMA staging area in Maui.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.13.2023 16:31
    Photo ID: 7968988
    VIRIN: 230813-O-YU716-8544
    Resolution: 3264x1836
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: MAUI, HI, US 
    The First of 32 Generators Arrive at the FEMA Staging Area in Maui
    The First of 32 Generators Arrive at the FEMA Staging Area in Maui

    FEMA
    Response
    Hawaii
    Disaster
    Wildfire
    Maui
    HI-4724

