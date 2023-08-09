Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

    CELEBES SEA

    08.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Evan Mueller 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 13, 2023) Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Hunter Conn, from Lake Villa, Illinois, chains down a mobile cleaning reclaim recycle system on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during flight operations in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 13, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Evan Mueller)

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Evan Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

