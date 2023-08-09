USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 13, 2023) Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Hunter Conn, from Lake Villa, Illinois, chains down a mobile cleaning reclaim recycle system on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during flight operations in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 13, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Evan Mueller)

Date Taken: 08.13.2023 Date Posted: 08.13.2023 Location: CELEBES SEA by PO3 Evan Mueller