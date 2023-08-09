U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua Wilkerson-Bienick takes command of the 121st Air Refueling Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron from Lt. Col. Christopher Cook during a Change of Command ceremony at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2023. Maj. Wilkerson-Bienick was joined for the ceremony by his family, members of 121st ARW LRS, and other distinguished guests. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Wendy Kuhn)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2023 15:10
|Photo ID:
|7968899
|VIRIN:
|230812-Z-DS364-1271
|Resolution:
|3640x2430
|Size:
|6.14 MB
|Location:
|RICKENBACKER AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wilkerson-Bienick receieves command of 121st LRS [Image 18 of 18], by TSgt Wendy Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
