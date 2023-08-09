U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Cook relinquishes command of the 121st Air Refueling Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron during a Change of Command ceremony at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2023. Maj. Cook relinquished command to Maj. Joshua Wilkerson-Bienick. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Wendy Kuhn)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2023 15:09
|Photo ID:
|7968896
|VIRIN:
|230812-Z-DS364-1249
|Resolution:
|5324x3554
|Size:
|10.97 MB
|Location:
|RICKENBACKER AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wilkerson-Bienick receieves command of 121st LRS [Image 18 of 18], by TSgt Wendy Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT