U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Cook, 121st Air Refueling Wing Mission Support Group Commander, receives the Meritorious Service Medal at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2023. Maj. Cook received the award during the Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command ceremony for accomplishments he made while serving as the LRS squadron commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Wendy Kuhn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2023 Date Posted: 08.13.2023 15:10 Photo ID: 7968887 VIRIN: 230812-Z-DS364-1235 Resolution: 4640x3097 Size: 7.38 MB Location: RICKENBACKER AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cook receives Meritorious Service Medal [Image 18 of 18], by TSgt Wendy Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.