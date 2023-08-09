Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cook receives Meritorious Service Medal [Image 3 of 18]

    Cook receives Meritorious Service Medal

    RICKENBACKER AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Wendy Kuhn 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Cook, 121st Air Refueling Wing Mission Support Group Commander, receives the Meritorious Service Medal at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2023. Maj. Cook received the award during the Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command ceremony for accomplishments he made while serving as the LRS squadron commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Wendy Kuhn)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2023
    Date Posted: 08.13.2023 15:10
    Photo ID: 7968887
    VIRIN: 230812-Z-DS364-1235
    Resolution: 4640x3097
    Size: 7.38 MB
    Location: RICKENBACKER AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OH, US 
    This work, Cook receives Meritorious Service Medal [Image 18 of 18], by TSgt Wendy Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Meritorious Service Medal
    Air Force
    National Guard
    Ohio Air National Guard
    Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base

