USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct daily flight operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 11, 2023) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Joshua Bresnick, left, from Denver, and Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Robert Burke, from Papillion, Nebraska, conduct pre-flight checks on an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the Diamondbacks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 11, 2023. The Diamondbacks conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group, and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)

