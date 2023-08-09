Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct daily flight operations [Image 6 of 11]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct daily flight operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caroline Lui 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 11, 2023) Sailors prepare an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Royal Maces of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27, for launch from the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 11, 2023. The Royal Maces conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.13.2023 13:02
    Photo ID: 7968728
    VIRIN: 230811-N-IK052-1116
    Resolution: 5943x3970
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Super Hornet
    flight operations
    F/A-18E
    USS Ronald Reagan
    flops

