    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct daily flight operations [Image 5 of 11]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct daily flight operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caroline Lui 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 11, 2023) Sailors direct an EA-18G Growler, attached to the Shadowhawks of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141, while preparing to launch it from the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 11, 2023. The primary role of EA-18G Growlers is to disrupt the ability to communicate between units in combat through the use of electronic warfare. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct daily flight operations [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Caroline Lui, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    Super Hornet
    flight operations
    F/A-18E
    USS Ronald Reagan
    flops

