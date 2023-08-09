USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors compete in squat challenge

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 10, 2023) Seaman James Bugda, from Hazleton, Pennsylvania, lifts 590 pounds in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a squat challenge hosted by the Morale, Welfare and Recreation committee in the Philippine Sea, August 10, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Louis Thompson Staats IV)

