    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors compete in squat challenge

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Louis Staats 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 10, 2023) Seaman James Bugda, from Hazleton, Pennsylvania, lifts 590 pounds in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a squat challenge hosted by the Morale, Welfare and Recreation committee in the Philippine Sea, August 10, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Louis Thompson Staats IV)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.13.2023 08:44
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Physical Training
    CVN 76
    MWR
    USS Ronald Reagan
    PT
    Squats

