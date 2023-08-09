USS Carter Hall Conducts Damage Control Training

230810-N-ED646-1124- GULF OF ADEN (Aug. 10, 2023) Damage Controlman Fireman David Alvarez, left, and 3rd Class Devan Rapp from USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) operate a fire hose during a damage control training scenario on the flight deck aboard the amphibious dock landing ship while transiting the Gulf of Aden, Aug. 10, 2023. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

