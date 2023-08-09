230810-N-ED646-1086- GULF OF ADEN (Aug. 10, 2023) Sailors assigned to amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) participate in a damage control training scenario on the ship's flight deck while transiting the Gulf of Aden, Aug. 10, 2023. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

Date Taken: 08.09.2023 Date Posted: 08.13.2023 This work, USS Carter Hall Conducts Damage Control Training, by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.