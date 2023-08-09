USS Carter Hall Conducts Maintenance

230810-N-ED646-1010

GULF OF ADEN (Aug. 10, 2023) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Mark Reiff and Seaman Anthony Gozzo from USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) conduct maintenance on life-preservation equipment aboard the amphibious dock landing ship in the Gulf of Aden, Aug. 10, 2023. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

