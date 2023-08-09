Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Carter Hall Transits the Bab Al-Mandeb Strait [Image 3 of 8]

    USS Carter Hall Transits the Bab Al-Mandeb Strait

    RED SEA

    08.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    230809-N-ED646-1002- BAB AL-MANDEB (Aug. 9, 2023) The amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) and amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) transit the Bab al-Mandeb strait, Aug. 9, 2023. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.13.2023 04:12
    Photo ID: 7968447
    VIRIN: 230809-N-ED646-1002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: RED SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carter Hall Transits the Bab Al-Mandeb Strait [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #MARCENT
    #CARTERHALL
    #BATARG
    #C5F
    #5thMEB
    #PHIBRON8

