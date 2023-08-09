USS Carter Hall Transits the Bab Al-Mandeb Strait

230809-N-ED646-1002- BAB AL-MANDEB (Aug. 9, 2023) The amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) and amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) transit the Bab al-Mandeb strait, Aug. 9, 2023. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

