USS Carter Hall Transits the Bab Al-Mandeb Strait

BAB-AL-MANDEB (Aug. 9, 2023) Cpl. Jakobe Hamm and Sgt. Mason Turner from the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit stand watch inside of a utility task vehicle on the flight deck aboard USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) as the amphibious dock landing ship transits the Bab al-Mandeb strait, Aug. 9, 2023. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

