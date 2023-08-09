3CAB Conducts Cold Load Training with Latvian Army

Latvian Soldiers practice loading their equipment onto a CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, during cold load training, August 8, 2023, Adazi, Latvia. Latvian Soldiers worked with 3CAB aircrews to practice loading and unloading their equipment in preparation for future training exercises. (U.S. Army photos by SGT Caitlin Wilkins, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade)

Date Taken: 08.08.2023
Location: ADAZI, LV
by SGT Caitlin Wilkins