    3CAB Conducts Cold Load Training with Latvian Army [Image 1 of 4]

    3CAB Conducts Cold Load Training with Latvian Army

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    08.08.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Latvian Soldiers unload their equipment from a CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, during cold load training, August 8, 2023, Adazi, Latvia. Cold load training allows service members to practice loading and unloading their equipment while the aircraft is not in operation. (U.S. Army photos by SGT Caitlin Wilkins, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.13.2023 02:21
    Photo ID: 7968417
    VIRIN: 230808-A-HE018-1030
    Resolution: 4200x2800
    Size: 8.26 MB
    Location: ADAZI, LV 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3CAB Conducts Cold Load Training with Latvian Army [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    Stronger Together
    Steadfast and Loyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    Victory Corps

