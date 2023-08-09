Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    443rd AES Port Dawgs Making Moves [Image 3 of 6]

    443rd AES Port Dawgs Making Moves

    ERBIL AIR BASE, IRAQ

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Diaz 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 443rd Air Expeditionary Squadron offload cargo from a C-130J Super Hercules at Erbil Air Base, Iraq, July 28, 2023. These aerial porters, also known as Port Dawgs, are responsible for the management and movement of cargo transported via aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Diaz)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.13.2023 02:49
    Photo ID: 7968412
    VIRIN: 230728-F-EP384-1005
    Resolution: 5604x3729
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: ERBIL AIR BASE, IQ
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 443rd AES Port Dawgs Making Moves [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Breanna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LRS
    386 AEW
    Port Dawgs
    Iraq
    Ali Al Salem
    443rd AES

