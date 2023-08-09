U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2

Sgt. 1st Class Jacob York, from Cape Coral, Florida, a Soldier representing the 1st Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry Regiment, Joint Readiness Training Center, competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition, attends a reception event Aug. 12, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The Soldiers learned about the Army installation and the history behind the events that make up the competition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

