    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2 [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Spc. Diego Gonzalez, from Apple Valley, California, a Soldier representing the 1st Armored Division, III Armored Corps, competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition, speaks at a reception event Aug. 12, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The Soldiers learned about the Army installation and the history behind the events that make up the competition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2023
    Date Posted: 08.12.2023 18:29
    Photo ID: 7968271
    VIRIN: 230812-A-RM492-9311
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Hometown: APPLE VALLEY, CA, US
    FORSCOMBSC23

