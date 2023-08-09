101st DIVARTY Artillery Gun Raid and Air Assault

Soldiers from Bravo Battery, 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne (Air Assault) conducted an air assault battery gun raid live fire exercise as part of Operation Lethal Eagle III, a division-wide field training exercise, on Aug. 9, 2023, at Fort Campbell, Ky. Operation Lethal Eagle III is a pre-planned training exercise to build Soldier and unit lethality within the world's premier air assault division. The exercise is a 21-day training event in dispersed locations across Tennessee and Kentucky designed to build and sustain readiness across multiple warfighting functions.

