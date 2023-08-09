Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st DIVARTY Artillery Gun Raid and Air Assault [Image 1 of 4]

    101st DIVARTY Artillery Gun Raid and Air Assault

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Andrea Notter 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers from Bravo Battery, 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne (Air Assault) conduct an air assault battery gun raid live fire exercise as part of Operation Lethal Eagle III, a division-wide field training exercise, on Aug. 9, 2023, at Fort Campbell, Ky. Operation Lethal Eagle III is a pre-planned training exercise to build Soldier and unit lethality within the world's premier air assault division. The exercise is a 21-day training event in dispersed locations across Tennessee and Kentucky designed to build and sustain readiness across multiple warfighting functions.

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    This work, 101st DIVARTY Artillery Gun Raid and Air Assault [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Andrea Notter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

