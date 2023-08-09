U.S. Air National Guardsman with the 232nd Combat Communications Squadron, Montgomery, Alabama establish field communication gear to support Exercise Northern Strike 2023 at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, Aug. 8, 2023. Exercise Northern Strike 2023 (NS23) is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nations readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Moriarty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2023 Date Posted: 08.12.2023 16:49 Photo ID: 7968205 VIRIN: 230808-Z-MD293-1188 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.88 MB Location: ALPENA, MI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alabama Air National Guard Supports Northern Strike [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.