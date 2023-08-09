Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alabama Air National Guard Supports Northern Strike [Image 11 of 12]

    Alabama Air National Guard Supports Northern Strike

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guardsman with the 232nd Combat Communications Squadron, Montgomery, Alabama establish field communication gear to support Exercise Northern Strike 2023 at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, Aug. 8, 2023. Exercise Northern Strike 2023 (NS23) is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nations readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Moriarty)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.12.2023 16:50
    Photo ID: 7968203
    VIRIN: 230808-Z-MD293-1185
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: ALPENA, MI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alabama Air National Guard Supports Northern Strike [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    232nd
    Northern Strike 23
    NS23

