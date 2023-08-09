Date Taken: 08.11.2023 Date Posted: 08.12.2023 13:46 Photo ID: 7968083 VIRIN: 230811-F-YR037-2068 Resolution: 6880x4584 Size: 10.85 MB Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 460th Test & Evaluation Squadron Reactivation and Assumption of Command [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Lorna Booze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.