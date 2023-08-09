2023 HIMARS Exercise

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Liana Williams, 97th Airlift Squadron airdrop instructor loadmaster, and Senior Airmen Earl Lapole, 97th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, marshals in a M-142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, known as HIMARS, to a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Yakima Training Center, Washington, Aug. 10, 2023. Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airmen and Soldiers carried out HIMARS rapid infiltration, or HI-RAIN, training to maximize lethality through rapid global mobility in a joint force setting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Paolo Felicitas)

Date Taken: 08.10.2023 Date Posted: 08.12.2023 Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US