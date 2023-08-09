Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 HIMARS Exercise [Image 1 of 2]

    2023 HIMARS Exercise

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Paolo Felicitas 

    446th Airlift Wing Public Affairs (AFRC)

    M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) from the 1-94 Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, exits a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft simulating a combat offload at Yakima Training Center, Washington, Aug. 10, 2023. The HIMARS is a full-spectrum, combat-proven, wheeled precision strike weapons system. Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airmen and Soldiers trained together, strengthening joint force readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Paolo Felicitas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.12.2023 13:29
    Photo ID: 7968052
    VIRIN: 230810-F-PK337-1227
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 27.73 MB
    Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 HIMARS Exercise [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Paolo Felicitas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2023 HIMARS Exercise
    2023 HIMARS Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    446 AWPA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT