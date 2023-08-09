M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) from the 1-94 Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, exits a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft simulating a combat offload at Yakima Training Center, Washington, Aug. 10, 2023. The HIMARS is a full-spectrum, combat-proven, wheeled precision strike weapons system. Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airmen and Soldiers trained together, strengthening joint force readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Paolo Felicitas)
This work, 2023 HIMARS Exercise [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Paolo Felicitas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
