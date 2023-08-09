Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-8 Cavalry Regiment Abrams crews conduct weapons qualification in Pabrade, Lithuania [Image 6 of 7]

    1-8 Cavalry Regiment Abrams crews conduct weapons qualification in Pabrade, Lithuania

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    08.12.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr. 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams tank crews with 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting 4th Infantry Division, zero their tank cannons in preparation for a live-fire qualification at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, Aug. 12. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2023
    Date Posted: 08.12.2023 10:51
    Photo ID: 7967934
    VIRIN: 230812-Z-YU904-1005
    Resolution: 2863x1510
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: PABRADE, LT 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-8 Cavalry Regiment Abrams crews conduct weapons qualification in Pabrade, Lithuania [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Cesar Salazar Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

