Personnel Retrieval and Processing Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 45, Conduct Joint Training during Northern Strike 2023

The Personnel Retrieval and Processing Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 45, headquartered out of Smyrna, Georgia, are hoisted into the air by a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter flown by Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 104th Regiment, Nebraska National Guard during exercise Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 10, 2023. The maneuvers are being executed to simulate hasty evacuation in a contested environment.



Exercise NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Dustin Stewart)

