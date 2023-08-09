Personnel Retrieval and Processing Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 45, Conduct Joint Training during Northern Strike 2023

U.S. Marines of the Personnel Retrieval and Processing Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 45, headquartered out of Smyrna, Georgia, and a Soldier of the 2nd Battalion, 104th Regiment, Nebraska National Guard signal to the pilot of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter to approach during exercise Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 10, 2023. Training available at NS 23 provides unique opportunities for service members of different components to operate in a dynamic training environment.



Exercise NS 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Dustin Stewart)

Date Taken: 08.10.2023