Personnel Retrieval and Processing Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 45, Conduct Joint Training during Northern Strike 2023

U.S. Marines of the Personnel Retrieval and Processing Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 45, headquartered out of Smyrna, Georgia, are guided to a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter by a Soldier of the 2nd Battalion, 104th Regiment, Nebraska National Guard during exercise Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 10, 2023. The service members are training on search and recovery, hoist operations and evacuation maneuvers.



Exercise NS 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Dustin Stewart)

