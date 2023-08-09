Marine Personnel Retrieval and Processing Company, out of Smyrna, Georgia Conduct Joint Training exercise during Northern Strike 2023

U.S. Army Soldiers of 2nd Battalion, 104th Regiment, Nebraska National Guard prepare to preform lifesaving measures and transport a training mannequin with U.S. Marines of the Personnel Retrieval and Processing Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 45, headquartered out of Smyrna, Georgia during exercise Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 10, 2023.



Exercise NS 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Dustin Stewart)

