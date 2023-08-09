Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Personnel Retrieval and Processing Company, out of Smyrna, Georgia Conduct Joint Training exercise during Northern Strike 2023 [Image 1 of 5]

    Marine Personnel Retrieval and Processing Company, out of Smyrna, Georgia Conduct Joint Training exercise during Northern Strike 2023

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Dustin Stewart 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Soldiers of 2nd Battalion, 104th Regiment, Nebraska National Guard prepare to preform lifesaving measures and transport a training mannequin with U.S. Marines of the Personnel Retrieval and Processing Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 45, headquartered out of Smyrna, Georgia during exercise Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 10, 2023.

    Exercise NS 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Dustin Stewart)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.12.2023 10:32
    Photo ID: 7967924
    VIRIN: 230810-Z-HU217-1023
    Resolution: 6636x4424
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Personnel Retrieval and Processing Company, out of Smyrna, Georgia Conduct Joint Training exercise during Northern Strike 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Dustin Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Personnel Retrieval and Processing Company, out of Smyrna, Georgia Conduct Joint Training exercise during Northern Strike 2023
    Personnel Retrieval and Processing Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 45, Conduct Joint Training During Northern Strike 2023
    Personnel Retrieval and Processing Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 45, Conduct Joint Training during Northern Strike 2023
    Personnel Retrieval and Processing Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 45, Conduct Joint Training during Northern Strike 2023
    Personnel Retrieval and Processing Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 45, Conduct Joint Training during Northern Strike 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines
    National Guard
    PRP
    CLB 45
    Northern Strike 23
    NS23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT