U.S. Marines from Personnel Retrieval and Processing Company, Combat Logistic Battalion 23, Marine Corps Forces Reserve, participate in a two-person lift during Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 10, 2023. U.S. Army Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 104th Regiment, Nebraska National Guard, flew UH-60 Black Hawks in support of the operation. NS 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2023 Date Posted: 08.12.2023 09:24 Photo ID: 7967906 VIRIN: 230810-Z-PJ003-1274 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.48 MB Location: GRAYLING, MI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Recovery Hoist Operations [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Patrick Mayabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.