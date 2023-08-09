Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Recovery Hoist Operations [Image 4 of 6]

    Marine Recovery Hoist Operations

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Marines from Personnel Retrieval and Processing Company, Combat Logistic Battalion 23, Marine Corps Forces Reserve are hoisted by a UH-60 Black Hawk during Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 10, 2023. U.S. Army Soldiers from G company, 2nd Battalion, 104th Regiment, Nebraska National Guard fly the UH-60 Black Hawk in support of the hoisting operation. Exercise NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)

    This work, Marine Recovery Hoist Operations [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Patrick Mayabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Northern Strike 23
    NS23

