Marine Recovery Hoist Operations

U.S. Marines from Personnel Retrieval and Processing Company, Combat Logistic Battalion 23, Marine Corps Forces Reserve, are hoisted aloft, during Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 10, 2023. Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 104th Regiment, Nebraska National Guard, flew UH-60 Black Hawks in support of the operation. NS 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)

