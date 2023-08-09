Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MQ-9A Reapers deploy into CENTCOM AOR [Image 3 of 3]

    MQ-9A Reapers deploy into CENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.10.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    In pursuit of USMC Force Design 2030 objectives, the U.S. Marine Corps is deploying two additional MQ-9A Reapers to the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility. This strategic move aims to deter gray zone aggression by malign actors in the region, to enhance overwatch and Maritime Domain Awareness, to contribute to regional security, and to reinforce U.S. Marine Corps commitment our regional partners. These advanced, extended-range, unmanned aerial systems will provide enduring visibility throughout the region, from Iraq to the Gulf of Oman and beyond.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.12.2023 06:56
    Photo ID: 7967781
    VIRIN: 230810-M-PP322-1737
    Resolution: 4495x2997
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MQ-9A Reapers deploy into CENTCOM AOR [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MQ-9A Reapers deploy into CENTCOM AOR
    MQ-9A Reapers deploy into CENTCOM AOR
    MQ-9A Reapers deploy into CENTCOM AOR

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MARCENT CENTCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT