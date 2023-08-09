MQ-9A Reapers deploy into CENTCOM AOR

In pursuit of USMC Force Design 2030 objectives, the U.S. Marine Corps is deploying two additional MQ-9A Reapers to the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility. This strategic move aims to deter gray zone aggression by malign actors in the region, to enhance overwatch and Maritime Domain Awareness, to contribute to regional security, and to reinforce U.S. Marine Corps commitment our regional partners. These advanced, extended-range, unmanned aerial systems will provide enduring visibility throughout the region, from Iraq to the Gulf of Oman and beyond.

