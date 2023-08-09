Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US 7th Fleet meets with leaders from the Philippines during engagements in Puerto Princesa [Image 2 of 3]

    PUERTO PRINCESA, PHILIPPINES

    08.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Breeden  

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    230808-N-PH222-1081
    PUERT0 PRINCESA, Philippines (Aug. 8, 2023) Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, meets the Mayor of Puerto Princesa, Lucilo R. Bayron, Aug. 3. U.S. 7th Fleet’s flagship USS Blue Ridge’s (LCC 19) port visit to Puerto Princesa reflects the United States’ commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and complements the many bilateral military cooperation activities conducted by the U.S. Navy and the Philippines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.12.2023 03:02
    Location: PUERTO PRINCESA, PH 
    7th Fleet
    Allies
    Philippines
    US Navy
    Puerto Princesa

