US 7th Fleet meets with leaders from the Philippines during engagements in Puerto Princesa

PUERT0 PRINCESA, Philippines (Aug. 8, 2023) Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, meets the Mayor of Puerto Princesa, Lucilo R. Bayron, Aug. 3. U.S. 7th Fleet’s flagship USS Blue Ridge’s (LCC 19) port visit to Puerto Princesa reflects the United States’ commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and complements the many bilateral military cooperation activities conducted by the U.S. Navy and the Philippines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

