    Pacific Partnership 2023 Engineers Work on Local Vietnamese School Construction Projects

    HOA DINH TAY, VIETNAM

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kegan Kay 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    HOA DINH TAY, Vietnam (Aug. 11, 2023) – U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Evan Soares, with the 7th Engineering Support Battalion, hammers in a frame support at the Hoa Dinh Tay Primary School, a Pacific Partnership 2023 renovation site, Aug. 11. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2023 Engineers Work on Local Vietnamese School Construction Projects, by PO1 Kegan Kay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    Engineering
    Vietnam
    Navy Partnerships
    PP23
    Pacific Partnership 2023

