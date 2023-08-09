Pacific Partnership 2023 Engineers Work on Local Vietnamese School Construction Projects

HOA DINH TAY, Vietnam (Aug. 11, 2023) – U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Evan Soares, with the 7th Engineering Support Battalion, hammers in a frame support at the Hoa Dinh Tay Primary School, a Pacific Partnership 2023 renovation site, Aug. 11. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)

