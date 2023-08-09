U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023

Soldiers from 1st Armored Division, III Armored Corps competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition pose for a group photo Aug. 11, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The Best Squad Competition allows Soldiers to exercise leadership, build morale within their team and use tactical and combat skills all while challenging themselves against the best that U.S. Army FORSCOM has to offer. From left to right Spc. Kadin Graham, Spc. Diego Gonzalez, Staff Sgt. Zackery Rebiejo, Spc. Dade Horton, Sgt. Ryan Austin. (U.S. Army illustration by Spc. Jaidon Novinska)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2023 22:33
|Photo ID:
|7967621
|VIRIN:
|230811-A-UF517-7231
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.53 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
