A service member assigned to Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) applies a cover to a monitoring well during the implementation of additional aquifer protective measures at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), Halawa, Hawaii, Aug. 10, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on completing quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the RHBFSF. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Randall E. Corpuz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2023 Date Posted: 08.11.2023 21:20 Photo ID: 7967565 VIRIN: 230810-A-QU203-1005 Resolution: 1046x1280 Size: 156.82 KB Location: HALAWA, HI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-RH Implements Additional Aquifer Protective Measures [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Randall Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.