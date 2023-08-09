Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-RH Implements Additional Aquifer Protective Measures

    HALAWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Randall Corpuz 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Spill Response Team Chief, U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer David Jones directs JTF-RH personnel during the implementation of additional aquifer protective measures at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), Halawa, Hawaii, Aug. 10, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on completing quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the RHBFSF. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Randall E. Corpuz)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 21:20
    This work, JTF-RH Implements Additional Aquifer Protective Measures [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Randall Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

