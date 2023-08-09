Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Sgt. 1st Class Jacob York, from Cape Coral, Florida, a Soldier with the 1st Battalion (Airborne) 509th Infantry Regiment, Joint Readiness Training Center competes in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad competition, poses for a photo Aug. 11, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The competition tests a squad’s proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills to identify the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit teams that are ready to fight and win – while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army Illustration by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

