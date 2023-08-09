U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023

Sgt. 1st Class Jacob York, from Cape Coral, Florida, a Soldier with the 1st Battalion (Airborne) 509th Infantry Regiment, Joint Readiness Training Center competes in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad competition, poses for a photo Aug. 11, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The competition tests a squad’s proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills to identify the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit teams that are ready to fight and win – while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army Illustration by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

Date Taken: 08.11.2023 Date Posted: 08.11.2023 Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Hometown: CAPE CORAL, FL, US