    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 [Image 2 of 5]

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Soldiers from the 1st Battalion (Airborne) 509th Infantry Regiment, Joint Readiness Training Center competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition pose for a group photo Aug. 11, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The Best Squad Competition allows Soldiers to exercise leadership, build morale within their team and use tactical and combat skills all while challenging themselves against the best that U.S. Army FORSCOM has to offer. From left to right Spc. Javier Hernandez, Spc. Nicholas Torresmith, Sgt. 1st Class Jacob York, Sgt. Hunter Whitley, and Spc. Matthew Smith. (U.S. Army Illustration by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 20:44
    Photo ID: 7967530
    VIRIN: 230811-A-RM492-8485
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.56 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FORSCOMBSC23

