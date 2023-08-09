U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023

Soldiers from the 1st Battalion (Airborne) 509th Infantry Regiment, Joint Readiness Training Center competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition pose for a group photo Aug. 11, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The Best Squad Competition allows Soldiers to exercise leadership, build morale within their team and use tactical and combat skills all while challenging themselves against the best that U.S. Army FORSCOM has to offer. From left to right Spc. Javier Hernandez, Spc. Nicholas Torresmith, Sgt. 1st Class Jacob York, Sgt. Hunter Whitley, and Spc. Matthew Smith. (U.S. Army Illustration by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

