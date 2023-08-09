Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    639th Combat Support Company, Montana National Guard conduct a fuel mission at Northern Strike 2023 [Image 5 of 5]

    639th Combat Support Company, Montana National Guard conduct a fuel mission at Northern Strike 2023

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Dustin Stewart 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Spc. Jeriah Miller, 639th Combat Support Company, 495th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Montana National Guard, guides forklift operators at Grayling Army Airfield (GAAF) in preparation for a fueling mission during Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 9, 2023. The forklift holds equipment for a pump used to fuel vehicles. Exercise NS 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Dustin Stewart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 20:16
    Photo ID: 7967489
    VIRIN: 230808-A-HU217-9327
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Montana National Guard
    National Guard
    Northern Strike 23
    NS23
    639th Combat Support Company

