U.S. Army Spc. Jeriah Miller, 639th Combat Support Company, 495th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Montana National Guard, guides forklift operators at Grayling Army Airfield (GAAF) in preparation for a fueling mission during Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 9, 2023. The forklift holds equipment for a pump used to fuel vehicles. Exercise NS 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Dustin Stewart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2023 Date Posted: 08.11.2023 20:16 Photo ID: 7967489 VIRIN: 230808-A-HU217-9327 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.72 MB Location: GRAYLING, MI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 639th Combat Support Company, Montana National Guard conduct a fuel mission at Northern Strike 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Dustin Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.