U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day

Spc. Christian Brown, from Filer, Idaho a Soldier with the U.S. Army Central, C-Co 2-116, Combined Armed Battalion competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad competition, poses for a photo Aug. 11, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The competition tests a squad’s proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills to identify the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit teams that are ready to fight and win – while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army Illustration by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

